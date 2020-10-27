HSBC: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.36 billion.

The bank, based in London, said it had earnings of 35 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $11.93 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.07 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts.

HSBC shares have fallen 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 47% in the last 12 months.

