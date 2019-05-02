HCI Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $6.3 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 35 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $60.6 million in the period.

HCI Group shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $43.59, a climb of 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCI