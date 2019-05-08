https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/HC2-Holdings-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13827950.php
HC2 Holdings: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its first quarter.
The New York-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.
The diversified holding company posted revenue of $491.4 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $2.48. A year ago, they were trading at $6.67.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCHC
