Guess: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Guess Inc. (GES) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $25.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The clothing company posted revenue of $645.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in November, Guess expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 15 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 94 cents to $1.03 per share.

Guess shares have risen 36 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.94, an increase of 42 percent in the last 12 months.

