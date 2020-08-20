https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Grupo-Supervielle-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15500749.php
Grupo Supervielle: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $15.2 million.
The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 22 cents per share.
The financial services provider posted revenue of $320.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $251.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.56. A year ago, they were trading at $3.34.
