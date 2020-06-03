Greif: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) _ Greif Inc. (GEF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $11.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 95 cents per share.

The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period.

Greif shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.24, a decrease of 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEF.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEF.B