Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $34 million.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share.

The provider of dredging and dock-contracting services posted revenue of $217.7 million in the period.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLDD