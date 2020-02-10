https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Great-Elm-Fiscal-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15043950.php
Great Elm: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Great Elm Capital Group (GEC) on Monday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.
The holding company that invests in businesses and assets posted revenue of $16.6 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $3.24. A year ago, they were trading at $3.09.
