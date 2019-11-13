Great Elm: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Great Elm Capital Group (GEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The holding company that invests in businesses and assets posted revenue of $15.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.30. A year ago, they were trading at $3.25.

