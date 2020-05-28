Grains mostly lower,livestock mixed.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery was off 2 cents at $5.0440 a bushel; May corn was up 4.20 cents at $3.2460 a bushel; July oats lost 4.60 cents at $3.28 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 4.40 cents at 8.4120 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose 1.18 cents at $1.0098 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .52 cent at $1.3372 a pound; June lean hogs fell 3.52 cents at .5708 a pound.