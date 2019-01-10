https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Grains-mostly-lower-livestock-mixed-13524361.php
Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed
Wheat for Mar. lost 6.25 cents at 5.1375 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 5.75 cents at 3.7625 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 3 cents at $2.8875 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off 16 cents at $8.9550 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .07 cent at $1.2487 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .07 cents at $1.4675 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs rose 1.17 cents at $.6407 a pound.
