Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. lost 6.25 cents at 5.1375 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 5.75 cents at 3.7625 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 3 cents at $2.8875 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off 16 cents at $8.9550 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .07 cent at $1.2487 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .07 cents at $1.4675 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs rose 1.17 cents at $.6407 a pound.