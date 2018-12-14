Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. lost 6 cents at 5.30 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 2.75 cents at 3.7825 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 6 cents at $2.8750 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off 6.50 cents at $9.0050 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .12 cent at $1.1957 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .40 cent at $1.4757 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs rose .15 cent higher at $.5495 a pound.