Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. lost 7 cents at 5.14 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 1.75 cents at 3.6650 a bushel; Dec. oats fe11 4.75 cents at $2.8225 bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose .75 cent at $8.6975 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .37 cent at $1.1417 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell .10 cent at 1.5767 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was up .25 cent at $.6845 a pound.