Grains mostly lower and livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. lost 10.50 cents at 5.98 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 5.75 cents at 4.1725 a bushel, Dec. oats was off 3.50 cents at $3.0375 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 5 cents at $11.4325 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle rose .53 cent at $1.1240 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was off .25 cent at $1.4060 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs fell .32 cent at $.6480 a pound.