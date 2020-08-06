Grains mostly lower and livestock mixed

Wheat for Sept. lost 9.50 cents at 5.0125 a bushel; Sept. corn was up .25 cent at 3.1125 a bushel, Sept. oats was off .25 cent at $2.7450 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 1.25 cents at $8.8075 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle rose .32 cent at $1.0262 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.33 cents at $1.4347 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up .30 cent at $.4975 a pound.