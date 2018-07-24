Grains mostly lower and livestock lower

Wheat for Sept. was fell 3.50 cents at 5.1025 a bushel; Sept. corn was off 5.25 cents at 3.52 a bushel; Sept. oats lost 1 cent at $2.3050 bushel; while Aug. soybeans was off 2 cents at $8.4975 a bushel.

Beef pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .67 cent at $1.0805 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .50 cent at 1.5275 a pound; while July lean hogs lost .87 cent at $.6555 a pound.