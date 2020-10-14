Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off .022 cent at $5.90 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .022 cent at $3.9260 a bushel; Dec. oats rose .022 cent at $2.8660 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans gained .124 cent at 10.5640 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .002 cent at $1.0850 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle rose .0087 cent $1.3835 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .0032 cent at .7820 a pound.