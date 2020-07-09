Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

Wheat for Jul. gained 8.75 cents at 5.2625 a bushel; Jul. corn was up 3 cents at 3.5125 a bushel, Jul. oats was off 2.50 cents $3.41 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans rose 3.25 cents at $8.9825 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .10 cent at $.9925 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .47 cent at $1.3452 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs gained 1.80 cents at $.4585 a pound.