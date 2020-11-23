Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained .074 cent at $6.03 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .008 cent at $4.2560 a bushel; Dec. oats was off .014 cent at $2.95 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose .05 cent at 11.8640 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .0206 cent at $1.0918 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle gained .0346 cent $1.3728 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was rose .023 cent at .6625 a pound.