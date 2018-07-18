Grains mostly higher and livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery rose 1.60 cents at $4.9720 bushel; Sept. corn was up 1.80 cents at $3.47 a bushel; Sept. oats gained 3 cents at $2.3440 bushel while July soybeans was off 2.20 cents at 8.40 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 1.40 cents at $1.0808 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.13 cents at $1.5318 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose .28 cents at .6773 a pound.