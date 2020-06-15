Grains mixed,livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. rose 2.75 cents at 5.0475 a bushel; Jul. corn was off .75 cent at 3.2925 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 2 cents at $3.19 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans fell 2.25 cents at $8.69 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was unchanged at $.9607 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .07 cent at $1.3117 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs rose .60 cent at $.5227 a pound.