Grains mixed,livestock mixed.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery lost 11.40 cents at $4.9460 a bushel; July corn was off .40 cent at $3.1940 a bushel; July oats advanced 10.80 cents at $3.17 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 4.40 cents at 8.46 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 2.28 cents at $.9940 pound; May feeder cattle rose 2.45 cents at $1.2685 a pound; June lean hogs was off .72 cent at .5858 a pound.