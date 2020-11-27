Grains mixed, livestock higher

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell .028 cent at $5.9840 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .012 cent at $4.2320 a bushel; Dec. oats fell .006 cent at $2.8440 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose .032 cent at 11.9140 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .003 cent at $1.1152 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .0017 cent $1.4005 a pound; Dec. lean hogs gained .003 cent at .6562 a pound.