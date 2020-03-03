Grains mixed, livestock higher.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery was up 9.8 cents at $5.34 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 12.2 cents at $3.8240 a bushel; May oats fell 2.4 cents at $2.66 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained .6 cent at 8.936 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 1.88 cents sat $1.1160 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose .55 cent at $1.3485 a pound; Apr. lean hogs gained 1.85 cents at .6440 a pound.