Grains mixed, Livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery fell 4 cents at $5.1740 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 3 cents at $3.8060 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 9 cents at $2.9820 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off 7.40 cents at 8.9220 a bushel.

Beef and and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .25 cent at $1.2505 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.70 cents at $1.4530 a pound; Dec. lean hogs lost 1.10 cents at .6172 a pound.