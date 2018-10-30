Grains lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery fell 4.20 cents at $5.02 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2.20 cents at $3.6620 a bushel; Dec. oats declined 9.40 cents at $2.8020 bushel while Nov. soybeans lost 4.60 cents at 8.3840 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell .72 cent at $1.1380 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was off 2.15 cents at $1.5235 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .22 cent at .5950 a pound.