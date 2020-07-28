Grains lower, livestock mixed

Wheat for Sept. was down 4.25 cents at 5.2350 a bushel; Sept. corn lost 5 cents at 3.20 a bushel, Sept. oats was off .75 cent at $2.86 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 9.75 cents at $8.9675 a bushel.

Beef was higher, pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .48 cent at $1.0090 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.35 cents at $1.4070 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was off .35 cent at $.5420 a pound.