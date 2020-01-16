Grains lower, livestock mixed.

Wheat for Mar. lost 7.75 cents at 5.6525 a bushel; Mar. corn declined 12 cents at 3.7550 a bushel, Mar. oats was off .25 cents at $3.0550 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 4.75 cents at $9.24 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .48 cent at $1.2612 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was unchanged at $1.4542 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell 1 cent at $.6687 pound.