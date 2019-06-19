Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery lost 13.40 cents at $5.22 a bushel; Jul corn fell 10.40 cents at $4.4520 a bushel; July oats dropped 9.80 cents at $2.9060 a bushel; while July soybeans was off 8.80 cents at 9.0860a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .20 cent at $1.0925 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .27 cent at $1.3765 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell .97 cent at .8178 a pound.