Grains lower, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. lost 7.50 cents at 4.9975 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2 cents at 3.6475 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 6.75 cents at $2.7975 bushel; while Nov. soybeans was down 5.50 cents at $8.3350 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .40 cent at $1.1390 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell 1.73 cents at 1.5217 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs rose .15 cent at $.59 a pound.