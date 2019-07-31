Grains lower, livestock lower

Wheat for Sept. fell 10 cents at 4.8725 a bushel; Sept. corn was 11 cents lower at 4.0025 a bushel, Sept. oats was off 1.50 cents at $2.56 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans lost 14.75 cents at $8.64 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off 1.20 cents at $1.0690 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.58 cents at $1.4152 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs lost 2.98 cents at $.7932 a pound.