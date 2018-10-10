Grains lower, livestock lower

Wheat for Dec. fell 4.50 cents at 5.1050 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 1.75 cents at 3.6275 a bushel; Dec. oats 1ost 1.75 cents at $2.8425 bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 10.75 cents at $8.5225 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off 1.28 cents at $1.1207 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 1.05 cents at 1.5590 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was down .28 cent at $.6847 a pound.