Grains lower, livestock higher

Wheat for Mar. was down 6.5 cents at 5.1000 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 4.5 cents at 3.7325 a bushel; Mar. oats fell .25 cent at $2.7550 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans dropped 14 cents at $8.70 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up.48 cent at $1.2135 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .73 cent at $1.4810 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs gained .07 cent at $.6037 a pound.