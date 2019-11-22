Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. rose 6.25 cents at 5.1525 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .25 cent at 3.6875 a bushel, Dec. oats was off 2 cents at $3.1150 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 4 cents at $8.97 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .65 cent at $1.1867 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell 3.33 cents at $1.3927 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .57 cent at $.6122 pound.