Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for Sept. rose 7.75 cents at 4.64 a bushel; Sept. corn was up .50 cent at 3.4650 a bushel, Sept. oats advanced 11 cents at $2.75 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans declined 12.75 cents at $8.4975 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle fell 1.15 cents at $0.9787 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle lost 1.15 cents at $1.3440 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was off .82 cent at $.6630 a pound.