Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for July was off 14 cents at 5.14 a bushel; July corn fell 8.25 cents at 4.1200 a bushel, July oats gained 8.25 cents at $2.8125 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 14.25 cents at $8.8550 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug live cattle was off .25 cent at $1.0410 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rpse .17 cent at $1.3702 a pound; while Jul lean hogs gained .47 cent at $.7257 a pound.