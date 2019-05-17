Grains, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was up 7.80 cents at $4.6920 a bushel; Jul corn rose 4.44 cents at $3.8220 a bushel; July oats gained 1 cent at $2.9360 a bushel; while Jul soybeans fell 14 cents at 8.4320 bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose 1.65 cents at $1.1112 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .83 cent at $1.3460 a pound; Jun lean hogs was .95 cent higher at .9200 a pound.