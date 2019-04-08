Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for May lost 2.5 cents at 4.6525 a bushel; May corn was down 2.5 cents at 3.6000 a bushel; May oats were unchanged at $2.8750 a bushel; while May soybeans dropped .25 cents at $8.9875 a bushel.

Beef mixed, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was down .25 cents at $1.2580 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose .57 cent at $1.4672 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs lost .42 cent at $.7860 a pound.