Grains, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was up 2.2 cents at $4.6820 a bushel; May corn rose 1.6 cents at $3.6320 a bushel; May oats lost 1.4 cents at $2.860 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 4.6 cents at 9.0200 a bushel.

Beef mixed, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was down 1.05 cents at $1.2520 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose .37 cent at $1.4602 a pound; Apr. lean hogs lost .68 cent at .7882 a pound.