Grains, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery fell 7.8 cents at $4.5960 a bushel; May corn rose .6 cent at $3.7320 a bushel; May oats was off 6 cents at $2.6640 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 1.4 cents at 8.8920 a bushel.

Beef lower, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .55 cent at $1.2350 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .45 cent at $1.4210 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose .18 cent at .8035 a pound.