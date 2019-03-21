Grains, livestock higher

Wheat for May advanced 1.5 cents at 4.6650 a bushel; May corn was up 4.75 cents at 3.7625 a bushel; May oats rose 6.25 cents at $2.8075 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 4.5 cents at $9.105 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was up .33 cent at $1.2990 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle gained .52 cent at $1.4277 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs rose 4.5 cents at $.7832 a pound.