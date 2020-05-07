Grains higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for May was up 4.25 cent at 5.29 a bushel; May. corn rose 4.25 cents at 3.16 a bushel, May oats gained 5 cents at $3.1525 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 11 cents at $8.4150 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose 4.5 cents at $.9397 a pound; May feeder cattle gained 6.17 cents at $1.3027 a pound; while May. lean hogs was unchanged at $.6810 a pound.