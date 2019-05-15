Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was up 14.4 cents at $4.624 a bushel; Jul corn gained 19 cents at $3.7840 bushel; July oats rose 6.2 cents at $2.912 a bushel; while Jul soybeans advanced 31.4 cents at 8.4400 bushel.

Beef lower, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell 1.38 cents at $1.0932 a pound; May. feeder cattle was down .36 cent at $1.3582 a pound; Jun lean hogs was 6.6 cents higher at .9035 a pound.