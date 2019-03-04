Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery rose .20 cent at $4.4960 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 6.6 cents at $3.676 a bushel; May. oats gained 9.6 cents at $2.616 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 13.2 cents at 9.1160 a bushel.

Beef lower, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was down 1.7 cents at $1.2852 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell 1.45 cents at $1.4120 a pound; Apr. lean hogs gained .24 cent at .5742 a pound.