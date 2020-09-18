Grains higher, livestock higher

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained .176 cent at $5.59 a bushel; Dec. corn rose .046 cent at $3.7660 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .032 cent at $2.7460 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans advanced .232 cent at 10.3660 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .006 cent at $1.0670 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .0077 cent $1.4062 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained .0114 cent at .6722 a pound.