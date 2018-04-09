Grain higher and livestock mixed

Wheat for May gained 18.50 cents at 4.9075 a bushel; May corn was up 2.25 cents at 3.9075 a bushel; May oats rose 4 cents at $2.3725 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 13.25 cents at $10.47 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was off .20 cent at $1.1202 a pound; April feeder cattle fell .87 cent at 1.3445 a pound; while April lean hogs was up .78 cent at $.5290 a pound.