Grain higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul rose 14.25 cents at 5.2150 a bushel; Jul corn was up 2 cents at 4.0475 a bushel; Jul oats rose 4.5 cents at $2.4950 a bushel; while Jul soybeans increased 5.25 cents at $10.3050 a bushel.

Beef mixed, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was down .02 cent at $1.0490 a pound; May feeder cattle rose .03 cent at 1.3395 a pound; while Jun lean hogs fell .88 cent at $.7312 a pound.