Governor taps federal cash to boost unemployment fund

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday tapped into a pot of emergency federal cash to refill the state unemployment insurance trust fund, bringing it above the level it was before the pandemic hit in March 2020 and nearly erased the fund's balance.
The move by the Republican governor is designed to prevent insurance premiums paid by businesses from soaring. And it came on the same week that an extra $300 per week in pay for unemployed workers will stop under a Ducey order designed to force people to return to work.