Gorman-Rupp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) _ Gorman-Rupp Co. (GRC) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $5.6 million.

The Mansfield, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The pump maker posted revenue of $85.8 million in the period.

Gorman-Rupp shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

