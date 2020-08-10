Golub Capital BDC: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $142.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 28 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $73.2 million in the period.

Golub Capital BDC shares have declined 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GBDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBDC